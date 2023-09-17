Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Participates In Broadband Commission For Sustainable Development Annual Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Saudi Arabia participates in Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development annual meeting

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi participated in the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development annual meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting aims to enhance the contribution of the communications, space and technology sectors to attaining sustainable development objectives, propose policies and recommendations to bridge the digital divide, and promote and develop the digital economy.

High-level officials from various government and industrial sectors worldwide participated in the meeting where they discussed a range of important issues, including the role of investment and finance in bridging the global digital divide and connecting 2.

6 billion people offline globally. They also addressed challenges and obstacles in the digital environment.

The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development is co-chaired by President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and businessman Carlos Slim, and vice-chaired jointly by the secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the assistant director-general for communication and information at UNESCO. The commission also includes a number of decision makers influential in the field of communication and technology, and senior officials in governments and industrial sector from around the world.

