Saudi Arabia Participates In UN-GGKIC IAC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Saudi Arabia participates in UN-GGKIC IAC meeting

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, participated in the inaugural meeting of the United Nations Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre's International Advisory Committee (UN-GGKIC IAC ) from April 20 to 22 in Deqing, China.

Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya Al Sayel, President of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, represented the Kingdom at the meeting, which focused on various agenda items and reviewed the experiences of member states.

During the meeting, the Kingdom presented the experience of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information in harmonizing the National Geospatial Strategy, which is currently under development by the Authority, with the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF).

The Kingdom also emphasized the importance of the nine strategic pathways outlined in the IGIF, which cover Governance and Institutions, Legal and Policy, Financial, Data, Standards, Innovation, Partnerships, Capacity and education, and Communication and Engagement, providing guidance for addressing challenges in the survey and geospatial information sector.

Dr. Al Sayel was granted royal approval to serve as a member of the UN-GGKIC IAC in April.

