Saudi Arabia Participates in World Economic Forum 2023 Annual Meeting with High-level Delegation

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, to enhance international cooperation and design joint solutions to today's geopolitical, social, economic, and human development challenges.

Returning to its regular winter format after the first summer Forum was hosted in May 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Davos session will run between 16-20 January under the theme of "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

Reflecting the Kingdom's balanced approach to geopolitical bridging between all nations and regions to reduce near-term risks while driving multilateral reform, Saudi Arabia's high-level delegation, led by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, includes: • Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States of America. • His Excellency Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Envoy for Climate. • His Excellency Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment. • His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance. • His Excellency Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

• His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. • His Excellency Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning. • His Excellency Fahd bin Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission ?for Riyadh City. During their participation at WEF23, the delegation will outline progress achieved under Saudi Vision 2030, since the transformation program was launched in 2016 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, to build a vibrant and diversified economy that is open to collaboration with the world.

The Saudi delegation will highlight the need to invest in transformative solutions to urgent transnational challenges, fortify the resilience and connectivity of critical trade and supply chains, and emphasize the importance of inclusive energy security for all.

With Saudi Arabia emerging as the fastest growing G20 economy in 2022 with GDP projected to grow 8.5 percent, the Kingdom's delegation to WEF will discuss how the country addressed challenges posed by the pandemic and share insights into the solutions that helped maintain a robust performance in the face of rising global pressures.