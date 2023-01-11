UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Participates In World Economic Forum 2023 Annual Meeting With High-level Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Saudi Arabia Participates in World Economic Forum 2023 Annual Meeting with High-level Delegation

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, to enhance international cooperation and design joint solutions to today's geopolitical, social, economic, and human development challenges.

Returning to its regular winter format after the first summer Forum was hosted in May 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Davos session will run between 16-20 January under the theme of "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

Reflecting the Kingdom's balanced approach to geopolitical bridging between all nations and regions to reduce near-term risks while driving multilateral reform, Saudi Arabia's high-level delegation, led by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, includes: • Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States of America. • His Excellency Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Envoy for Climate. • His Excellency Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment. • His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan, Minister of Finance. • His Excellency Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

• His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. • His Excellency Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning. • His Excellency Fahd bin Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission ?for Riyadh City. During their participation at WEF23, the delegation will outline progress achieved under Saudi Vision 2030, since the transformation program was launched in 2016 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, to build a vibrant and diversified economy that is open to collaboration with the world.

The Saudi delegation will highlight the need to invest in transformative solutions to urgent transnational challenges, fortify the resilience and connectivity of critical trade and supply chains, and emphasize the importance of inclusive energy security for all.

With Saudi Arabia emerging as the fastest growing G20 economy in 2022 with GDP projected to grow 8.5 percent, the Kingdom's delegation to WEF will discuss how the country addressed challenges posed by the pandemic and share insights into the solutions that helped maintain a robust performance in the face of rising global pressures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Riyadh Saudi Progress United States Saudi Arabia Switzerland Saud Mohammed Bin Salman January May 2016 All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

6 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in Indiaâ€™s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in Indiaâ€™s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

11 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

21 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.