UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Passes 200,000 Virus Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Saudi Arabia passes 200,000 virus cases

Riyadh, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia passed the grim milestone of 200,000 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, the health ministry said Friday, weeks ahead of an annual Hajj pilgrimage drastically cut back because of the pandemic.

The Gulf's worst-hit country has now 201,801 confirmed infections, including 4,193 new cases on Friday alone, and 1,802 deaths.

Over 140,000 of those infected have recovered.

Amid tight restrictions to rein in the pandemic, the kingdom has said it would only allow around 1,000 worshippers already present in the kingdom to take part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage later this month.

In 2019, the rite attracted over 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims from around the world.

This year's Hajj will take place under strict hygiene protocols, with access restricted to pilgrims under 65 years old and without any chronic illnesses.

Pilgrims will be tested on their arrival in the holy city of Makkah, and following the ritual they will go into quarantine in their homes.

Saudi Arabia has seen an uptick in both confirmed infections and deaths from the COVID-19 illness since easing movement restrictions in late May.

It has yet to restore international air links.

Related Topics

World Hajj Makkah Saudi Arabia May 2019 Muslim From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

21 minutes ago

Homemade bomb injures four in Cameroon capital

21 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme: 77% task of disbursing financial ..

21 minutes ago

Demolition work begins on long-delayed Athens mega ..

21 minutes ago

Prof. Dr. Syed Taslim re-appointed as Dean Kohat U ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Bolton Distorts Facts When C ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.