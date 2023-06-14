UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Provides Insight On Sustainable Development At India's G20 Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Saudi Arabia provides insight on sustainable development at India's G20 meeting

Varanasi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Kingdom participated in the Group of Twenty (G20) Ministerial Development meeting held over the past three days in the Indian city of Varanasi, highlighting its efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals.

The Kingdom was represented at the meeting by the General Supervisor of the General Department of Research and Economic Visions at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Dr. Yasser bin Osama Fakih, who spoke in two sessions, the first entitled, "The G20 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," and the second entitled "The High Principles of a Lifestyle for Environment Initiative for the Environment." Fakih stressed that the Kingdom eyes a balance between growth and environment sustainability, and the circular carbon economy approach adopted by the G20 under the Kingdom's presidency of the group is an example of the Kingdom's efforts. These approaches focus on reducing, reusing, recycling, and removing carbon to achieve sustainable development.

He referred to the Kingdom's efforts to adopt the collective measures required to accelerate the 2030 sustainable development plan, and to support a comprehensive transition process that addresses the structural weaknesses suffered by developing countries.

Saudi Arabia led the middle East Green Initiative, which supports regional cooperation to achieve climate goals, while at the local level expanded the scope of nature reserves, national parks, and marine reserves, in addition to emissions reduction.

He explained that Saudi Vision 2030 programs aim to diversify the Kingdom's economy, establish a thriving private sector that embraces sustainable economic growth, and contribute to creating opportunities and raising living standards in the region.

Since its establishment in 2010, the G20 Development Working Group has been seeking to partially bridge the development gap by reducing poverty. This vision fully supported by the Kingdom is a part of the group's ultimate goal of fostering strong, resilient, and inclusive economic growth across the world.

The Working Group is committed to a development agenda that focuses on several general principles, including economic growth, global development partnerships, and a focus on results, which are the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

