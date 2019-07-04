UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Raises $3.4bln In Debut Eurobond Issue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Arabia raises $3.4bln in debut eurobond issue

Riyadh, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia has raised three billion Euros ($3.4 billion) in its first euro-denominated bond sale, the government said Wednesday, as the petro-state taps new funds to plug a budget deficit.

The finance ministry announced the "successful completion of the first offering of an international bond denominated in the euro Currency... with a total issue of 3 billion euros".

The world's top crude exporter, which had previously only issued bonds denominated in Dollars, has posted budget deficits since oil prices crashed in 2014.

The order book for the bond sale "peaked at 13.5 billion euros, which was 4.5 times oversubscribed," the ministry said in a statement.

The bonds are split into an eight-year tranche offering a 0.78 percent yield and 20-year notes yielding 2.04 percent, it added.

"One of the advantages of offering a euro bond is to increase the diversity of investors," said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.

"The very high demand has shown that the strength of Saudi Arabia enables it to enter multiple markets".

Riyadh has posted an accumulated budget shortfall of $313 billion over the past five years and projects another substantial deficit for 2019.

The government announced an expansionary budget this year as it seeks to boost the economy and diversify away from oil revenue.

Saudi Arabia has sought to raise money through the debt markets to help fund its economic transformation program.

To generate additional sources of income, the kingdom has also increased the prices of fuels and electricity, imposed a five-percent value added tax (VAT) and levied duties on 11 million expatriates.

Related Topics

World Electricity Budget Oil Sale Split Saudi Arabia Euro Money 2019 Market From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

3 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

3 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

3 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.