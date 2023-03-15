UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Ranks First Globally In Digital Information Society 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was awarded the Global Summit Prize and the First Rank globally in the Digital Environment and Electronic Services Category, a new global award added to the series of achievements by the ministry, it was reported here on Wednesday.

In remarks on the occasion, Deputy Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mishaiti said the winning of this prize comes as the culmination of the unlimited support of the country's prudent leadership for the ministry's systems according to the objectives of its digital transformation strategy 2030 under the Kingdom vision 2030.

For his part, Dr Abdulhameed bin Abdullah Al-Olaiwi, the Director General for Information Technology and Digital Transformation, said the ministry passed three qualifying phases among more than 355 projects from more than 109 countries.

Al-Olaiwi received the award on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a special ceremony held recently at the headquarters of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in Geneva.

