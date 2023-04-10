Close
Saudi Arabia Receives Flag To Host FEI WC Finals 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Saudi Arabia receives flag to host FEI WC finals 2024

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received the flag of hosting the FEI World Cup Finals 2024, during the World Cup Finals held in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

The FEI World Cup Finals 2024 will be held in April of next year, in Riyadh, marking the first time the event will be held in the middle East.

Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, President of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, expressed his pride in hosting the championship by the Kingdom for the first time in the Middle East.

He stressed that hosting this global event is a result of unconditional support provided by wise leadership and the follow-up of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of sports.

