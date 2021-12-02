UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Reports First Omicron Case In Gulf

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:20 AM

Riyadh, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia has recorded the Gulf's first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a citizen returning from North Africa, a health ministry official said Wednesday.

The strain, which was first announced by South Africa but has since been discovered to have been present earlier in Europe, has prompted governments around the globe to reimpose travel restrictions, despite warnings from the World Health Organization this could do more harm than good.

"One case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the kingdom -- it was a citizen coming from a North African country," the ministry official told the state SPA news agency.

"He has been put in isolation, as have his contacts, and the necessary health measures have been taken."Saudi Arabia last week halted flights from seven southern African countries, mirroring similar moves by other government, but travel links with North Africa have remained unaffected.

