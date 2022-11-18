Saudi Arabia, Rwanda Discuss Fostering Partnership in Digital, Innovative Fields

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Haitham bin Abdurrahman Al-Ohali, received here Friday the Minister of Information Technology, Communications and Innovation of the Republic of Rwanda, Paula Ingabire, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al-Yahya. During the meeting, they discussed the aspects of expanding cooperation and partnership in the digital, technological and innovative fields. They also reviewed ways to develop and activate relations between the two countries, especially in the field of digital economy, as Rwanda is an active member of DCO.