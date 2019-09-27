Saudi Arabia says to offer tourist visas for first time

Riyadh, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia said Friday it will offer tourist visas for the first time, opening up the ultra-conservative kingdom to holidaymakers as part of a push to diversify its economy away from oil.

"Opening Saudi Arabia to international tourists is a historic moment for our country," tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateeb said in a statement.