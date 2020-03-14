Saudi Arabia Says To Suspend International Flights Over Virus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:00 PM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia said Saturday it would suspend international flights for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The Kingdom's government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (Starting from Sunday March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus," the foreign ministry tweeted.