UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Says To Suspend International Flights Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia says to suspend international flights over virus

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia said Saturday it would suspend international flights for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Kingdom's government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (Starting from Sunday March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus," the foreign ministry tweeted.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia March Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

11 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

12 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.