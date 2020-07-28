UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Supports China's Efforts In Dealing With Hong Kong, Xinjiang Affairs: Almadi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Saudi Arabia supports China's efforts in dealing with Hong Kong, Xinjiang affairs: Almadi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia fully supports China's efforts in dealing with issues regarding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as they are China's internal affairs, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to China said, noting that China-Saudi Arabia ties have been stable and solid both before and after the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Saudi Arabia collaboration in tackling COVID-19, Ambassador Turki M. A. Almadi told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that Saudi Arabia is the gateway in the Arab world for BRI cooperation with China and highly appreciates China's help in fighting against the deadly disease.

He said, "Saudi Arabia's positions regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues are clear: They are totally China's internal affairs," said Almadi. "We believe in the principle of no interfering of internal affairs of other countries, which is very important in international relations." "We support the 'one country, two systems' principle, which is why we stand with China's position on this matter,"the envoy noted.

He also stressed China is dealing well with the Xinjiang issue. "It is for the government of China to decide what is good for its people. China has the total sovereignty in its land." Asked why Saudi Arabia would hold an Arab-Chinese summit, Almadi said that "China is a very important player in the region, always has full understanding for Saudi Arabia. We want to cooperate with China in a very positive way." "China is a good friend of us and is welcome to the Arab world, particularly to my country," said the ambassador."China and Arabic countries share many issues, such as history, wisdom and civilization, and China's existence is very important for the Arab region." He anticipated the summit would discuss topics such as peace and stability in the Arabic region and China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"BRI is a part of our strategy of cooperation with China, in terms of trade, infrastructure, transportation, culture, technology, health, and tourism." "We are one of China's most important partners in the middle East. Both China and Saudi Arabia have investments in the Arabic region. The two countries are on the right directions to promote BRI, and have many BRI projects in Saudi Arabia, including energy, electricity, and medical supplies, going on in Saudi Arabia." Almadi asserted that although he is not sure whether China and Arabic countries would sign any agreements through the summit, "we will definitely see a closer China-Arab friendship." When asked how will Saudi Arabia balance its relations with China and the US, the ambassador responded that "Saudi Arabia has good relations with both of them," and mentioned China and the US have different points of views on some issues and the two countries can only solve problems through conversations and dialogue.

On joint fight against Covid-19, the envoy said the situation in Saudi Arabia is under control. He stressed that the country is taking mandatory measures to ask people to wear masks in public and follow rules of social distancing.

A Chinese medical team brought medical supplies, including masks, protective suits, nucleic acid testing kits and infrared thermometers, to Saudi Arabia as early as in April in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"China is the most important member in the international community who participates and help in this regard. China's help in fighting against coronavirus is necessary to us and we highly appreciate it" Almadi said.

He noted that China and Saudi Arabia have a comprehensive and strategic relationship and are already close enough no matter before or after the pandemic.

"Our ties will not be affected by COVID-19 at all. It will be as good as always," he noted.

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity China Road Saudi Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Middle East April All Government Share Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani counterpart discus ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.14 a barrel M ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Armenian counterpart review ..

18 minutes ago

Govt to make NAB laws more transparent, says Shibl ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5855 deaths with 274938 cases of ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discus ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.