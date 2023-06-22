UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Supports Training Programs At WMU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Malmo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has supported the World Maritime University (WMU) to motivate and encourage students and develop their capabilities in specialized maritime programs.

This came during a visit of the Acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA), Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, and his accompanying delegation to the President of WMU, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, in the Swedish city of Malmo.

During the visit, the Kingdom announced its support for WMU and its students in field study programs. These programs include field studies for students in the "Maritime Master" specialization and capacity building program, which involves organizing capacity-building events such as professional development courses (PDCs), workshops, and seminars.

The support also includes holding national and regional workshops and short model courses. This extends the Kingdom's efforts to support the maritime initiative through the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The Kingdom's delegation, during their visit to the university's headquarters in Sweden, included several Saudi graduates from the WMU who currently represent entities related to the maritime sector in the Kingdom.

The Malmo-based MWU is one of the maritime universities for postgraduate studies established by the IMO in 1983. It aims to develop and enhance the competencies of professionals from various countries worldwide in the marine transport industry.

