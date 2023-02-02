Saudi Arabia to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

UrduPoint.com

MANAMA, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) --:The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Member Associations confirmed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the host association for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 on Wednesday during the 33rd AFC Congress in Bahrain.

It marks the first time the tournament will be staged in Saudi Arabia, whose national side clinched the title on three occasions in 1984, 1988 and 1996.

"This will be the first time the tournament will be staged in Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to working closely with the SAFF and the Saudi Arabian government to deliver a memorable AFC Asian Cup for our fans and players in 2027," said AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

A series of discussions and new appointments were made at the Congress, with Shaikh Salman re-elected president of the Asian football governing body to secure a third four-year term until 2027. He took over as the 10th AFC chief in 2013.

"I want to thank you all again for your overwhelming support for my candidacy to lead Asian football for another four years," said Shaikh Salman.

