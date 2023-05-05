UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Host GCC Health Ministers Consultative Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Saudi Arabia to host GCC health ministers consultative meeting

Riyadh, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the consultative meeting of the ministers of health of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States in AlUla next Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by Oman's Minister of Health Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, aims to enhance the ways of joint health integration and cooperation between the GCC countries in the regional and international health and preventive healthcare fields.

Participants at the meeting will discuss coordinating joint efforts in the health sector between the GCC countries and address the challenges facing joint health security among these states.

The ministers will also discuss means of enhancing the participatory and complementary roles played by the council's states in the health system in order to achieve the desired levels in the health fields and confront various emergency health crises.

Moreover, the meeting will review developments of many health issues, including the implications of the Sudanese crisis on the health and humanitarian aspects.

The consultative meeting embodies the orientations of the GCC countries' leaders, who aim to fulfill the aspirations and the desired goals of enhancing health security in the countries of the region.

Related Topics

Oman Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

20 minutes ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

11 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.