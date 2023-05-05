Saudi Arabia to host GCC health ministers consultative meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the consultative meeting of the ministers of health of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States in AlUla next Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by Oman's Minister of Health Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, aims to enhance the ways of joint health integration and cooperation between the GCC countries in the regional and international health and preventive healthcare fields.

Participants at the meeting will discuss coordinating joint efforts in the health sector between the GCC countries and address the challenges facing joint health security among these states.

The ministers will also discuss means of enhancing the participatory and complementary roles played by the council's states in the health system in order to achieve the desired levels in the health fields and confront various emergency health crises.

Moreover, the meeting will review developments of many health issues, including the implications of the Sudanese crisis on the health and humanitarian aspects.

The consultative meeting embodies the orientations of the GCC countries' leaders, who aim to fulfill the aspirations and the desired goals of enhancing health security in the countries of the region.