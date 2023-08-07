Open Menu

Saudi Arabia To Host Saudi International Para Table Tennis Championship 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RIYADH, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Kingdom is set to host the Saudi International Paralympic Table Tennis Championship in 2023.

This prestigious event is organized under the supervision of the International Table Tennis Federation and in collaboration with the Saudi Table Tennis Federation.

The championship will take place from August 8th to 10th and will witness the participation of 154 male and female athletes representing 16 countries.

The teams representing Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Syria, Iraq, Japan, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkey, Slovakia, Georgia, Cameroon, Poland, Russia, and Nigeria have officially confirmed their participation in this historic championship. It marks the first time that the event will be held internationally in the Kingdom, with the support of the International Table Tennis Federation.

The tournament will be hosted at the prestigious Ministry of sports Hall in Riyadh. -

