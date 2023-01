Saudi Arabia to offer up to 200,000 jobs to Sri Lankans in 2023

COLOMBO, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Sri Lankan Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara on Tuesday said Saudi Arabia is willing to take up to 200,000 Sri Lankan workers in 2023.

The minister told the media that Saudi Arabia offered 54,000 jobs for Sri Lanka in 2022, adding that over 300,000 Sri Lankans went for foreign jobs in 2022 and most went to the middle East.

Workers' remittance is one of the main sources of foreign revenues for Sri Lanka.