Saudi Arabia To Open Airspace, Borders To Qatar: Kuwait

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Kuwait City, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said Monday, more than three years after Riyadh sealed both and led an alliance to isolate Doha.

"Based on (Kuwait's ruler Emir) Sheikh Nawaf's proposal, it was agreed to open the airspace and land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, starting from this evening," said Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah on state tv.

