Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to vaccinated pilgrims: state media

Riyadh, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia will begin accepting vaccinated foreign visitors to the Islamic holy city of Mekkah as part of the umrah pilgrimage, state media reported Sunday, around 18 months after a border closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the start of receiving Umrah performers of citizens and residents, in addition to gradually receiving Umrah requests from various countries of the world," the Saudi Press Agency reported, adding that authorities would begin accepting travel requests from Monday.