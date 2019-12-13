UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Stage First Women's Pro Golf Event

Saudi Arabia to stage first women's pro golf event

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia will host its first professional women's golf tournament in 2020 with a prize fund of $1 million, the Ladies European Tour (LET) announced.

The Jeddah Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will stage the March 19-22 tournament, featuring three-time Tour winner Carly Booth.

Booth and four of her fellow professionals have agreed to act as ambassadors for the tournament.

"I'm looking forward to being part of history with the other ladies on the tour," said 27-year-old Booth.

"I have visited Saudi Arabia on a number of occasions and been lucky enough to spend some time teaching local women and girls how to play."The men's European Tour made its first foray into Saudi Arabia this year.

