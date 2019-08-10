Saudi Arabia to stage Joshua v Ruiz world heavyweight fight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia will host the world heavyweight title rematch between Britain's Anthony Joshua and champion Andy Ruiz Jr of the United States in December.

The high-profile December 7 duel, dubbed 'Clash on the Dunes', will see Joshua trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he sensationally lost to Ruiz in New York in June.

The bout will take place in Diriyah, which incorporates the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al-Turaif, on the outskirts of Riyadh -- a dramatic contrast to the iconic Madison Square Garden which hosted the first fight between the two men which ended in a seventh-round stoppage.

Promoters Matchroom Boxing said the fight details will be officially revealed at a news conference in London on Monday.

The rematch had been widely touted but Cardiff's Principality Stadium was tipped as favourite to stage the event.

In February, they hosted a first European Tour golf event which was won by former world number one Dustin Johnson while the world's most gruelling motor sports race, the Dakar Rally, will be raced in the country in 2020.

In July this year, British boxer Amir Khan won the WBC international welterweight title with a fourth round stoppage of Australian Billy Dib in Jeddah.