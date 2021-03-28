UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Unveils Campaign To Tackle Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Saudi Arabia unveils campaign to tackle climate change

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Saturday unveiled a sweeping campaign to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions, including a plan to plant billions of trees in the coming decades.

The OPEC kingpin seems an unlikely champion of clean energy, but the "Saudi Green Initiative" aims to reduce emissions by generating half of its energy from renewables by 2030, de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

Saudi Arabia also plans to plant 10 billion trees in the kingdom in the coming decades, he said in a statement released by the official SPA news agency.

Riyadh also plans to work with other Arab states on a "middle East Green Initiative" to plant an additional 40 billion trees, in what would be the world's largest reforestation programme, he added.

"The kingdom, the region and the world needs to go much further and faster in combatting climate change," Prince Mohammed said.

"We reject the false choice between preserving the economy and protecting the environment." The statement did not elaborate on how the mammoth plan would be executed in a largely desert landscape with extremely limited renewable water sources.

Saudi Arabia currently draws on oil and natural gas to both meet its own fast-growing power demand and desalinate its water -- which consumes huge quantities of oil daily.

The new initiatives are part of the prince's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the kingdom's oil-reliant economy.

Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia and the region face "significant climate challenges", including desertification, which poses an "immediate economic risk".

Some $13 billion is lost annually due to sand storms in the region, while pollution from greenhouse gases has reduced average Saudi life expectancy by 1.5 years, he added.

The initiatives come as energy giant Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's cash cow, faces scrutiny from investors over its emissions.

In January, Bloomberg News reported that the company excluded emissions generated from many of its refineries and petrochemical plants in its overall carbon disclosures to investors.

It added that if those facilities are included, the company's self-reported carbon footprint could nearly double, adding as much as 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to its annual tally -- roughly the emissions produced by Portugal.

Related Topics

World Water Company Oil Saudi Portugal Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman January Gas From Top Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

9 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

7 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

10 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

7 hours ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.