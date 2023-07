Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi teams won 11 more medals at the 15th Arab Sport Games, held in Algeria, bringing the total number of medals it has won so far to 22.

The 11 medals were: two gold in weightlifting, one silver and four bronze for boxing, two bronze in fencing, one bronze in cycling and one bronze in wrestling.