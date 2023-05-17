Saudi Arabia wins medals in CMAS World Freediving Indoor Championship Kuwait 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi diving team, in its first international participation, achieved a distinguished achievement in the "CMAS World Freediving Indoor Championship Kuwait 2023" by winning two medals – a silver and a bronze.

The Championship is being held at Abdullah Al-Dakhil Olympic Complex in Kazma sports Club in Kuwait, with 44 countries represented by 350 divers.

Diver Anas Al-Balawi won the silver medal in the Apnoea's Junior Category for holding breath for 3 minutes 06 seconds 60 parts of a second (03:06:60).

While diver Amal Al-Shakl won the bronze medal in Finswimming's Masters Category in monofin diving and covered a distance of 128.28 meters with one breath.

Executive Director of the Saudi Water Sports and Diving Federation (SWSDF), Thamer Habes, presented the distinguished achievement to Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman, the President of the SWSDF, commending his support and interest until realizing such achievement and for the excellent appearance of the national team in this global event.

Habes highlighted that the World Championship witnessed the breaking of many world records and the brilliance of the Arab and Gulf teams.

Moreover, he expressed his excitement for the bronze medal of diver Amal Al-Shakl and the silver medal of diver Anas Al-Balawi, as well as for the outstanding performance achieved by their fellow players in the championship.