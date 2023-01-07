Saudi Arabia wins Presidency of Board of Trustees of IUA

Khartoum, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The board of Trustees of the International University of Africa (IUA) announced selecting Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, the Assistant Secretary-General of Makkah-based Muslim World League as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IUA, and the appointment of Prof. Hatem Othman Mohammed Khair as Director of the University.

The announcement came at the end of the 26th session of the IUA's Board of Trustees, held at the University's headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan today.

On the occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IUA, Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Zaid extended his thanks and appreciation to the Government of Sudan for choosing him as the Chairman of the IUA's Board of Trustees, stressing that the University is the largest Islamic center in Africa, with its diverse faculties, students of different nationalities, and academic outputs.