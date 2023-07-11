Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Wins Presidency Of ICAO Aviation Security Committee

Published July 11, 2023

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won the presidency of the Aviation Security Committee of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the year 2023-2024. It will be represented by Bader bin Saleh Alsagri, the Kingdom's permanent representative to the ICAO.

The announcement was made in the sixth session of the organization council's 229th session, held in Montreal, Canada.

The achievement highlights the Kingdom's pivotal role and its positive efforts in supporting the air transport industry regionally and internationally, and it reflects the Kingdom's position in international civil aviation forums as well as in regional organizations, in which the Kingdom chairs several committees in the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO), including the Aviation Security Committee. The ACAO also trusts in the capabilities of the qualified Saudi cadres to take charge of managing committees in international organizations with efficiently.

The Kingdom continues to support civil aviation globally by launching several programs and initiatives, in addition to dispatching Saudi experts to work in specialized organizations, hosting the permanent headquarters of the Cooperative Aviation Security Program middle East (CASP-MID) of ICAO, and the permanent headquarters of ICAO's Regional Safety Oversight Organization for Middle East and North Africa (MENA RSOO).

The most important tasks of the Aviation Security Committee of the ICAO Council are to submit its recommendations to the council on policies, strategic directions, priorities, and planning activities related to aviation security, in addition to providing consultation to the council on international standards and security recommendations.

The committee will assess new and emerging threats to international civil aviation and will take the necessary measures to protect civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference.

