Saudi Arabian Taekwondo Federation wins award of the best federation in the world

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi Arabian Taekwondo Federation won the award of the best federation in the world from the World Taekwondo Federation (WT), at the closing ceremony that was held after the conclusion of the Grand Prix final tournament, which was hosted in Riyadh from December 8 to 10 , 2022.

This accomplishment is a result of the Saudi Arabian Taekwondo Federation's local and worldwide events and activities, the successes of its athletes in significant international competitions, and its inclusion on the list of the top 20 teams in the world at the competitive level.