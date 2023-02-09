Rabat, , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Al-Hilal FC will play against its Spanish counterpart, Real Madrid, in the match that will take place next Saturday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco, in the final match of FIFA Club World Cup 2023, after the Spanish team defeated Wednesday Al-Ahly of Egypt in the semi-finals, with a score of 4-1.

Real Madrid's goals were scored by Vinicius Junior at the 42nd minute, and at the 47th minute Federico Valverde added the second goal, while the third goal was scored by the Brazilian Rodrygo at the 2nd minute of extra time of the second half before Sergio Arribas succeeded in scoring the 4th and last goal at the 8th minute of the extra time for Real Madrid, while the sole goal of Al-Ahly was scored by Ali Maaloul at the 65th minute.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Hilal had qualified for the final after winning the Brazilian Flamengo, 3-2, in the semi-finals of the tournament.