UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia's City Of Roses Blooms In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Saudi Arabia's city of roses blooms in Ramazan

Taif, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Every spring, roses bloom in the western Saudi city of Taif, turning pockets of the kingdom's vast desert landscape a vivid and fragrant pink.

In April, they are harvested for the essential oil used to cleanse the outer walls of the sacred Kaaba, the cubic structure in the holy city of Makkah towards which Muslims around the world pray.

This year, the harvest falls during the holy fasting month of Ramazan, which observant Muslims devote to prayer and reflection.

Workers at the Bin Salman farm tend rose bushes and pick tens of thousands of flowers each day to produce rose water and oil, also prized components in the cosmetic and culinary industries.

The perfumed oil has become popular among the millions of Muslims who visit the kingdom every year for pilgrimages.

Patterns of plants and flowers have long been part of Islamic art.

Known as the city of roses, with approximately 300 million blooms every year, Taif has more than 800 flower farms, many of which have opened their doors to visitors.

While workers pick flowers in the fields, others labour in sheds, filling and weighing baskets by hand.

The flowers are then boiled and distilled.

"We start boiling the roses on high heat until they are almost evaporated, and this takes around 30 to 35 minutes," Khalaf al-Tuweiri, who owns the Bin Salman farm, told AFP.

"After that we lower the heat for around 15 to 30 minutes until the distilling process starts, which lasts for eight hours."Once the oil floats to the top of the glass jars, the extraction process begins.

The oil is then extracted with a large syringe to fill different-sized vials, the smallest going for 400 Saudi Riyals ($106).

Related Topics

World Water Oil Visit Saudi Makkah April Prayer Muslim Top Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million Labour Kaaba

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

8 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

7 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

7 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

7 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

7 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.