Saudi Arabia's Fencers Set For Seoul Sabre Grand Prix 2023

Published April 27, 2023

Saudi Arabia's fencers set for Seoul Sabre Grand Prix 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The national fencing team of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the Seoul Sabre Grand Prix 2023, starting Thursday, in the capital of the Republic of Korea.

Saad Al-Bogami, Adel Al-Mutairi, Ahmed Al-Qudaihi, Muhammad Al-Amro, Jihad Al-Obeid, Abdullah Al-Mansaf, and Ziyad Al-Mutairi are the fencers representing the Kingdom.

The national team is coached by Cyril Verbrackel, and assisted by Majid Al-Mutairi. Adel Al-Rumaihi leads the Saudi fencing delegation.

The grand prix will feature 161 fencers from 35 countries and is the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

