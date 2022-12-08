(@FahadShabbir)

Abuja, Dec 8, 2022, SPA APP) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation, headed by its President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, participated in the activities of the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2022) held in Abuja, Republic of Nigeria, from December 5 to 9.

The ICAN2022 was organized by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and attended by more than 60 countries.

GACA's participation comes for its active role in the development of the air transport industry at the global level, and to strengthen international relations in the field of civil aviation between the Kingdom and the countries of the world, allowing national carriers to expand their network of operational plans, in addition to achieving the highest levels of safety and security as well as keeping pace with the rapid developments in this compatible industry with the national strategy for the aviation sector that aims to triple the number of passengers to 330 million passengers by 2030, and raise the level of air connectivity in the Kingdom to reach its destinations to 250 international destinations, in addition to increasing the volume of cargo to 4.5 million tons annually.

During the conference, GACA President received the flag of ICANN 2023 as the Saudi capital, Riyadh will host the next edition of the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2023) in December 2023, which comes as an embodiment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading position in the air transport industry.

President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej signed a memorandum of understanding that brings together the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to regulate air transport, in addition to approving the agreement on air transport services between the two countries, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of air transport services with the head of the Aviation Authority of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in addition to signing a memorandum of understanding With the Civil Aviation Authority in the Republic of Mali, aiming to regulate air transport, in addition to signing the air transport services agreement between the two countries.

Also, GACA, represented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Aviation Investigation Bureau (AIB), signed an executive cooperation program on aviation accidents between the Kingdom and the Republic of Nigeria.