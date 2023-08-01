Open Menu

Saudi Arabia's GDP Grows 1.1 Pct In Q2

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Saudi Arabia's GDP grows 1.1 pct in Q2

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product (GDP) registers a 1.1-percent growth in the second quarter of 2023 from the same period last year, the kingdom's statistics authority announced Monday.

Flash estimates for the GDP in the second quarter showed a 5.

5-percent increase in non-oil activities and a 4.2-percent decrease in oil activities, according to General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The GASTAT announced in May a 3.9-percent year-on-year growth in GDP in the first quarter of 2023.

Saudi Arabia's GDP grew by 8.7 percent in 2022, the authority announced in January.

