AMMAN, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia is among the top foreign investors in Jordan with its investments amounting to 13 billion U.S. dollars, Saudi Ambassador in Amman Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairy said Monday.

The Saudi ambassador indicated that Saudi Arabia is among the top three investors in Jordan's transport, infrastructure, energy, financial, commercial, and tourism sectors.

Sudairy also referred to the contributions of the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund, which has a capital of 3 billion Dollars and owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund with a share of 90 percent and 16 Jordanian banks with a combined share of 10 percent, according to the state-run Petra news agency. Meanwhile, the diplomat said that the commercial exchange volume totaled 5 billion dollars in 2020.