Saudi Arabia's Non-oil Exports Increased By 13.1% In Q3 2022

Published November 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) released today on its official website the International Trade report for September 2022.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's overall merchandise exports increased by 30.9% in September 2022, compared to September 2021. The value of exports amounted to SAR 124.7 billion in September 2022, up from SAR 95.2 billion in September 2021. This increase originated mainly from oil exports, which rose by SAR 30.3 billion or 43.4% in the same period.

Non-oil exports (excluding re-exports) increased by 9.7%, compared to September 2021, increasing to SAR 21.6 billion from SAR 19.7 billion in September 2021. Non-oil exports (including re-exports) decreased compared to August 2022 by SAR 2.4 billion or 8.8%, while declining by 0.8 billion (-3.7%) if re-exports are excluded.

Merchandise imports increased by 26.9% (SAR 12.7 billion) in September 2022. The value of imports amounted to SAR 60.0 billion in September 2022 compared to SAR 47.3 billion in September 2021. Imports also decreased compared to August 2022 by SAR 3.5 billion or 5.4%.

According to the International Trade report for the Third Quarter (Q3) 2022, the overall merchandise exports increased by 46.1% in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021.

The value of exports amounted to SAR 399.

7 billion in Q3 2022, up from SAR 273.6 billion in Q3 2021. This increase originated mainly from oil exports, which rose by SAR 117.1 billion or 57.3% in the same period. The share of oil exports in total exports increased from 74.6% in Q3 2021 to 80.4% in Q3 2022. Compared to Q2 2022, total merchandise exports decreased by SAR 30.8 billion or 7.1%.

Non-oil exports (including re-exports) increased by 13.1% , rising to SAR 78.4 billion from SAR 69.4 billion in Q3 2021. Non-oil exports decreased compared to Q2 2022 by SAR 8.4 billion or 9.6%.

Merchandise imports increased by 25.1% (SAR 36.4 billion) in Q3 2022. The value of imports amounted to SAR 181.1 billion in Q3 2022 compared to SAR 144.8 billion in Q3 2021. Imports also increased compared to Q2 2022 by SAR 8.3 billion or 4.8%.

GASTAT is the only official statistical reference for statistical data and information in Saudi Arabia. It executes all the statistical work, in addition to the technical oversight of the statistical sector.

It also designs and implements field surveys, conducts statistical studies and researches, analyzes data and information, in addition to the documentation and archiving works of information and statistical data that cover all aspects of life in Saudi Arabia from its multiple sources.

