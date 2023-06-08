Riyadh, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Transport General Authority (TGA) has concluded its participation in the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona, Spain.

More than 900 attendees have visited the TGA pavilion at the summit exhibition.

The summit was held from June 4-7 under the theme "Bright Light of the City".

During its participation, the authority highlighted its most prominent services and technical solutions, in addition to its achievements of 2022, due to developing outstanding solutions and means for transport.