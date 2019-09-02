Saudi Aramco chairman replaced ahead of potential IPO: energy minister

(@imziishan)

Riyadh, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Monday he had been replaced as the chairman of state-owned oil giant Aramco ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO).

"I congratulate my brother Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, on his appointment as chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Aramco, which is an important step to prepare the company for the public offering," Khalid al-Falih said on Twitter.