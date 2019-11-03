UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Confirms Plans To List On Riyadh Bourse

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:40 PM

Saudi Aramco confirms plans to list on Riyadh bourse

Riyadh, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Aramco on Sunday confirmed it planned to list on the Riyadh stock exchange, describing it as a "significant milestone" in the history of the energy giant.

"Saudi #Aramco confirms its intention to list on @tadawul, the Saudi National Stock Exchange," it said in a tweet. A new website dedicated to the IPO said that the size of the offering would be settled at a later date.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Riyadh Saudi National Stock Exchange Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

11 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

11 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

12 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.