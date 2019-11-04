UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Heads For Possible Record-setting Market Debut

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Saudi Aramco heads for possible record-setting market debut

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the stock market debut of energy giant Aramco, in what could be the world's biggest IPO, underpinning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitions to overhaul the kingdom's oil-reliant economy.

After years of delay, Aramco said it plans to sell an unspecified number of shares on the Riyadh stock exchange, calling it a "historic" milestone for the world's most profitable company which pumps 10 percent of the world's oil.

However, the state firm did not set a date for the listing and said there were no current plans for an international stock sale, indicating that the long-discussed goal for a second offering on a foreign bourse had been put aside.

The launch, approved by regulators, forms the lynchpin of Prince Mohammed's ambitious plans to steer the economy away from oil by pumping tens of billions of Dollars into a host of megaprojects and non-energy industries.

With analysts saying that Aramco could be valued at up to $1.7 trillion, the initial public offering (IPO) is potentially the world's biggest, depending on how much of the company it decides to sell.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the history of the company and important progress towards delivering Saudi Vision 2030, the kingdom's blueprint for sustained economic diversification and growth," Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan said.

The final offer price and the number of shares to be sold "will be determined at the end of the book-building period," said the firm, headquartered in the eastern city of Dhahran.

Aramco had initially been expected to sell a total of five percent on two exchanges, with a first listing of two percent on the Tadawul Saudi bourse followed by a three percent listing on an overseas exchange.

"For the (international) listing part, we will let you know in due course," Rumayyan said. "So far it's only on Tadawul."There have been reports the firm is struggling to get institutional investors on board, amid a bearish outlook for the energy sector and questions over the company's transparency and governance.

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Exchange Riyadh Company Oil Saudi Sale Progress Price Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Over 14,000 participate in UAE Flag Day celebratio ..

9 hours ago

We are committed to promoting global cooperation, ..

10 hours ago

Global Future Councils explore systems leadership

10 hours ago

Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societa ..

11 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei announced President of UNIDO Ge ..

11 hours ago

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.