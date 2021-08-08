UrduPoint.com

Saudi Aramco Q2 Profits Nearly Quadruple Compared To 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Riyadh, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its second quarter profits for 2021 nearly quadrupled compared to the same period last year on the back of higher oil prices.

Aramco said its net profit rose to $25.5 billion in the second quarter of the year, compared to $6.6 billion in the same quarter of 2020, owing to a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins.



