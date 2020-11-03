UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Reports 44.6% Dive In Q3 Profit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Saudi Aramco reports 44.6% dive in Q3 profit

Riyadh, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday posted a 44.6 percent slump in third-quarter profit, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on demand for crude oil.

"Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was 44.

21 billion Saudi Riyals ($11.79 billion)," compared to $21.3 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

Profits dropped 48.6 percent to $35.02 billion for the first nine months of this year, the company added.

