Saudi Aramco says $12.4 bn raised from oil pipeline stake sale

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco said it has struck a 12.4-billion-dollar deal to sell a minority stake in a newly formed oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

"Upon closing, Aramco will receive upfront proceeds of around $12.4 billion, further strengthening its balance sheet through one of the largest energy infrastructure deals globally," the company said in a statement late Friday.