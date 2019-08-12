UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Says H1 2019 Net Income Slips To $46.9 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:50 AM

Saudi Aramco says H1 2019 net income slips to $46.9 bn

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco said Monday its first half net income for 2019 had slipped to $46.9 billion, a rare disclosure of financial results ahead of its first-ever earnings call.

"The company's net income was $46.9 billion for the first half (of) 2019, compared to $53.0 billion for the same period last year," the company said in a statement.

