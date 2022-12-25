Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Visits Turkiye

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Minister of Defense, Eng. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has paid an official visit to the Republic of Turkiye at the head of a high-level delegation from several agencies. During the visit, he met with a number of Turkish officials.

He began his visit with a meeting with the Turkish Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar, during which they discussed the importance of defense cooperation between the two countries in all fields, activating the agreements signed between the two countries in this field, and strengthening and developing them to serve common interests and support the security and stability of the region.

Then, he met with the Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense, Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu. The meeting dealt with the situation in the region and ways to enhance joint defense cooperation. Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi also met with the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Mohsen Dara, and the meeting discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of defense industries, in addition to areas of cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries.

Then, the Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense met with the Chief of Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yaar Güler.

Assistant Minister of Defense also paid a visit to the Presidency of Turkish Defense Industries, and met with its President, Prof. Ismail Demir. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of military industries and develop scientific research.

A briefing was also given to Eng. Al-Otaibi on Turkish military industries. The Assistant Minister of Defense concluded his visit to the Republic of Turkiye, by visiting a number of companies affiliated with the Turkish National Defense Ministry, during which he was briefed on their products, toured a number of their factories, and listened to an explanation of their departments and workflow. --