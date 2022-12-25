UrduPoint.com

Saudi Assistant Minister Of Defense Visits Turkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Visits Turkiye

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Minister of Defense, Eng. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has paid an official visit to the Republic of Turkiye at the head of a high-level delegation from several agencies. During the visit, he met with a number of Turkish officials.

He began his visit with a meeting with the Turkish Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar, during which they discussed the importance of defense cooperation between the two countries in all fields, activating the agreements signed between the two countries in this field, and strengthening and developing them to serve common interests and support the security and stability of the region.

Then, he met with the Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense, Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu. The meeting dealt with the situation in the region and ways to enhance joint defense cooperation. Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi also met with the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Mohsen Dara, and the meeting discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of defense industries, in addition to areas of cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries.

Then, the Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense met with the Chief of Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yaar Güler.

Assistant Minister of Defense also paid a visit to the Presidency of Turkish Defense Industries, and met with its President, Prof. Ismail Demir. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of military industries and develop scientific research.

A briefing was also given to Eng. Al-Otaibi on Turkish military industries. The Assistant Minister of Defense concluded his visit to the Republic of Turkiye, by visiting a number of companies affiliated with the Turkish National Defense Ministry, during which he was briefed on their products, toured a number of their factories, and listened to an explanation of their departments and workflow. --

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

5 hours ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

14 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.