Saudi Astronauts Arrive Home

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Saudi astronauts arrive home

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi astronauts Rayana Bernawi, Ali Al-Qarni, Mariam Fardous, and Ali Al-Ghamdi arrived in Riyadh on Saturday after the successful scientific mission they led at the International Space Station (ISS).

Upon their arrival at the King Khaled International Airport, the astronauts were received by the Chairman of the board of Directors of Saudi Space Agency (SSA), Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha; Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili; President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Al-Desouki; the SSA Vice Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi; and CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital Majid Al-Fayyadh.

SSA says the scientific mission will be of significant benefit to humanity and will ensure the Kingdom leading roles and an avant-garde position in space exploration.

The agency also said that the leading achievements and contributions of the Saudi space mission are a source of pride for the nation all with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and President of the Higher Council of Space.

Saudi astronauts Rayana Bernawi and Ali Al-Qarni returned to Earth on May 31 from the ISS, where they conducted 14 research experiments on microgravity, three of which were kite experiments with 12,000 school students from 47 locations across the Kingdom via satellite.

