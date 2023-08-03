Open Menu

Saudi Athlete Nael Mardini Wins Silver Medal At Mixed Martial Arts Competition In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Saudi athlete Nael Mardini wins silver medal at mixed martial arts competition in Abu Dhabi

RIYADH, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi athlete Nael Mardini won the silver medal in the 48 kg weight class at the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi after losing to Ukrainian athlete Andrii Vykliuk.

Mardini has won four rounds at the mixed martial arts competition against competing athletes from Uzbekistan, Estonia, South Africa and Ukraine. More than 658 athletes from more than 54 countries are participating in the competition.

