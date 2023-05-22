Saudi Athletics team wins 3 medals at Arab Athletics championship in Tunisia

Rades, Tunisia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Saudi athletics team won three medals in the second day of the first edition of the Arab Athletics U23 Championship, which is being held in the Tunisian city of Rades.

Attending the ceremony was Saudi Deputy Ambassador to Tunisia Ibrahim Al-Gharib.

Nasser Mahmoud won the gold medal in the 100m dash, Mohammed Al-Zayer won the gold medal in hammer throw, and Baqir Al-Jumaa won the silver medal in 110m hurdles.