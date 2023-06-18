Saudi authorities go extra mile to ensure smooth stay for 179,000 Pakistani Hujjaj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi authorities, with a strong commitment, are making persistent efforts to ensure the comfort and convenience of over 179,000 Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj 2023 by implementing various measures.

The Saudi authorities have opened Bab-e-Abdullah and Jabal-e-Kaaba tunnels for 10,567 Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah.

In response to a request from Pakistan, the pilgrims residing in sector one will now be dropped off at Jarwal stop, 50 meters from Bab-e-Abdullah, for direct access to the Grand Mosque.

Female Saudi staff have been working diligently to ensure a smooth stay for 179,000 Pakistani Hujjaj.

The APP correspondent had a chance to interact with various female staff members attending to the needs of pilgrims in various accommodations in Makkah.

These females appreciate Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and consider their service to the Hujjaj a sacred duty, contributing to the country's development and socio-economic well-being.

They warmly welcome Pakistani women pilgrims in Makkah, providing comfort during luggage transportation and other necessary facilities at their residences.

Dr. Alyaa Malibari, a United States-educated individual, shares her success story and praises the Kingdom's authorities for enabling her to attain a leadership position in her country's workforce.

She is dedicated to empowering young women in her nation and contributing to its development. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform program places significant emphasis on women empowerment, aiming to increase their economic participation and achieve social and economic objectives.

These regulations represent a positive stride towards providing women with greater opportunities for leadership roles.

Another staff member named Ola highlights the crucial role of women in society, particularly in essential care work. She recognizes the importance of women staff in serving female Hujjaj and believes that women can excel in roles such as educating pilgrims about Islamic teachings, equal to or even surpassing men. Ola expresses gratitude for the Kingdom's initiative to empower women under Vision 2030.