Saudi Bodybuilder Abdullah Al-Saif Qualifies for Mr. Olympia Championship

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi bodybuilder player Abdullah Al-Saif has qualified for the Mr. Olympia Professional Bodybuilding Championship, which will be held in Las Vegas, USA, from December 15 to 18.

Al-Saif qualified for the championship in the Body Building 212 category after achieving the qualifying number for the competition, by achieving advanced positions in the tournaments in which he participated.

Al-Saif achieved the first, fourth, third, and fourth places in the "Body Building 212 Professional Class" in the Washington, Indiana, New York, and Portorico championships in the US, thus collecting the qualifying points for the most prominent global event in bodybuilding, and becoming the second Saudi player to qualify in this category to the international championship after Abdullah Al-Rabiah.