UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Bourse Slumps After Oil Facility Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Saudi bourse slumps after oil facility attacks

Riyadh, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi shares slumped at the start of trading Sunday, the first session after drone attacks on two major oil facilities knocked out more than half the OPEC kingpin's production.

The Tadawul All-Shares Index, which tracks the Arab world's largest capital market, sank three percent, shedding some 200 points in the first few minutes before regaining some of the losses.

Just under one hour into the session, TASI was down 1.50 percent at 7,715 points.

The key energy sector plunged 4.7 percent, while the telecom and banking sectors each slid three percent.

The market was also affected by an announcement from the Saudi Basic Industries Co. (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals producers, that the industry faced a shortage of raw materials.

It did not name the reason but said the issue arose on Saturday -- the day of the drone attack.

Other bourses in the Gulf also dropped. Dubai Financial Market was down 1.1 percent, Abu Dhabi and Qatar markets declined 0.4 percent each, while Kuwait shares sank 0.8 percent and Bahrain's bourse slid 0.9 percent.

Oman's shares were flat.

Explosives-laden drones struck the processing plants at Abqaiq and Khurais in the Eastern Province early on Saturday morning, knocking out some 5.7 million barrels per day of crude oil production and around two billion cubic feet of natural gas output.

The Abqaiq plant handles some seven million bpd of crude oil and billions of cubic feet of natural gas.

State-owned energy giant Aramco in March acquired 70 percent of SABIC, the largest capitalised firm on the Saudi market, for $69.1 billion.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Shortage World Kuwait Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Qatar Bahrain Saudi Stock Exchange Dubai Financial Market March Gas Sunday Market From Industry Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Pottery exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate El Salvador on Independen ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host 2nd Marine Insurance Conference in S ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Humberto lashes Bahamas

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.